Ahafo Region holds third reading festival 

By Michael Owusu Duodu

Terchire (A/R), July 21, GNA – The Ahafo Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has held its third Reading Festival at Terchire in the Tano North Municipal.

The festival, themed: “Empowering Minds, Enriching Futures: Unlocking the Power of Reading”, brought together six districts from the Region.

Basic schools from Asunafo North, Asunafo South, Asutifi North, Asutifi South, Tano North, and Tano South participated in spelling, reading, and writing competitions.

Ms Lucy Ama Ankrah, Ahafo Regional Director of Education, welcomed participants and acknowledged the program’s origins as a USAID Partnership for Education initiative.

The project aimed to improve education quality by instilling reading and writing habits in Ghanaian children. Although USAID handed over the project to the Ghanaian government in 2022, the Ahafo Region has been the only one to sustain it since then.

Ms Ankrah emphasised reading’s importance in academics, professionals, and personal endeavours and appealed for stakeholder support to foster a reading culture in children to ensure a brighter future for them and the nation.

Asunafo North emerged as the overall winner with 225 points, followed by Asutifi North (216 points) and Tano North (212 points).

Winners received plaques, tablets, reading books, and stationery, while all participants received certificates and reading books.

The function was chaired by Nana Adinkra Yaw Pobi I, Mponuahene of Terchire Traditional Area, representing Otumfuo Brempon Nana Okoh Agyemang Boakye II, Terchirehene chaired the function.

