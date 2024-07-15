Legon Sharks wins 2024 ChannelOne TV National Swimming Championship  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 15, GNA – Legon Sharks emerged winners of the second edition of the ChannelOne TV National Swimming Championship after scooping a total of 179 medals.

The two-day event, which took place at the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra saw over 200 participants drawn from various swimming clubs battle for bragging rights.

Legon Sharks, who missed out on the top prize last year, bounced back this time to complete their revenge mission against their opponents.

In the men’s swimming event, the team swept 23 gold, three silver and four bronze medals whereas the female team also secured four silver and nine bronze medals in their event.

The team went ahead to triumphed in the mixed events to end their journey in grand style.

Gh Dolphins finished second with nine medals behind winners Legon Sharks.

Marlins Swim Team who were champions of the maiden edition could not pull their weight this time round as they secured third position with 137 medals.

Madam Delphina Quaye, President of the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) in an interview with GNA Sports commended the efforts of ChannelOne TV in organizing the competition.

“At this young age, in the next three to four years we are going to raise amazing talents who can compete for us at the international level so I can confirm we are on the right path,” she said.

Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Executive Chairman of the just-ended African Games congratulated the organizers on their quest to develop swimming in Ghana.

He encouraged federation heads to make good use of the facility at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

“I would entreat corporate bodies to support the federations and the unearthing of talents in this country. I wish to use this opportunity to also congratulate Legon sharks,” he said.

Mr Benjamin Nketsia, Head of the Sports, Channel One TV and Citi FM, said the second edition had seen much transformation, which was a stepping stone towards a bigger event next year.

He said Channel One TV remained committed to partnering with the Ghana Swimming Association and other federations in organizing such events.

