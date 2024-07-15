Accra edition of Hope Performance Tennis Clinic ends  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, July 14, GNA – The Accra edition of the Hope Performance Tennis Clinic ended over the week at the Accra Sports Stadium Tennis Court with a massive turnout.

The 2024 Hope Performance Tennis Clinical Kids’ challenge saw over 300 children between the ages of four to 12 years taking part in the clinic, which introduced them to the basics of the sport, amidst excitement and socialization.

Participants were taken through aerobics, techniques in tennis as well as some rules for beginners too.

Mr Enock Godi, the President of Hope Performance Tennis was excited about this year’s event saying, “I want to give thanks to God almighty for clear skies today because in June-July we always experience rain, but today was different.

“A lot of children showed up today and that tells you how excited these children are when it comes to playing tennis,” he stated.

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle Constituency congratulated the founder for the initiative.

She said, “I’m really excited because it is a way of opening space for the young generation. It is not just about playing for fun, but you can have a career in it”.

