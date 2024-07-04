Krachi East: NDC Parliamentary Candidate to provide scholarship for best performing BECE candidate

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), July 4, GNA- Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab, the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Krachi East, has assured to provide scholarship package to the best performing female student of the 2024 Basic Certificate Education Examination (BECE) in his constituency.

Mr Djabab told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the scholarship would support the best female student (with single digit) by providing the basic necessities she would need in senior high school to complete successfully.

He said the move was in line with his vision to improve education in the area.

“I strongly believe doing this will not only motivate the students to make good grades but will also open opportunities for them to excel in life as well,” he said.

The candidate encouraged the students to be confident as they were capable of “rubbing shoulders” with their colleagues from other schools.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

