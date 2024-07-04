Ghana gets tough draw in AFCON 2025 qualifiers, set to face Sudan, Angola 

By Simon Asare



Accra, July 04, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana have been paired against Sudan, Angola, and Niger in Group F of the qualifiers for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The top two teams in each group would qualify for the 2025 AFCON, to be held in Morocco from December 2025 to January 2026.

The Black Stars of Ghana would begin their AFCON 2025 qualification campaign in September 2024, aiming for their 25th appearance at the continental tournament.

Ghana, who have had terrible outings in the last two editions of the AFCON, would be aiming to qualify for the 35th edition of the biennial competition.

The four-time African Champions would be looking to end their long trophy drought, having last won it back in 1982.



Coach Otto Addo, who has had a tremendous start to his second spell with the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, would be seeking to replicate the same form in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

