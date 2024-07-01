International Community School holds graduation, awards ceremony

Patience Gbeze

Accra, July 01, GNA – The International Community School (ICS), Accra Campus, has held its graduation and awards ceremony with a call on parents to train their children to be critical thinkers, change makers and be more resilient.

Dr Daniel McKorley, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MCDAN Group of Companies, who was the Guest Speaker, noted that parents, in trying to give their best to the children, rather turned to destroy their future because they failed to train them to be resilient and independent thinkers.

He said: “The youth are the next world and as parents we owe it as a duty to put them on the right path to take over from us successfully. If a parent is bigger than his children, then that parent is a failure…you need to train your children to be bigger than you in future.”

Dr McKorley, therefore, urged the students to take their studies seriously and use the internet and artificial intelligence positively to enhance their prospects.

“…Think out of the box…the world needs your ideas in every sector of the economy to promote national development and growth,” he said.

The graduation and award ceremony of the Class of 2024 was on the theme: “Education Fit for Purpose: Retooling our Educational Systems and the Delivery for the Future We Seek.”

Sixty-one students graduated to pursue further education abroad.

Touching on the theme, Dr McKorley wondered if the current educational system was really helping the pupils and urged all stakeholders to get together to retool the educational system to meet the current demands of the job market.

He emphasised the need for them to embrace a more dynamic approach, driven by technology and adaptability, to make graduates more competitive.

Dr Charles Yeboah, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ICS, noted that while they celebrated all the great achievements as a school in the past 24 years, “we are mindful of the need to constantly retool ourselves and the work we do, so we do not find ourselves living on “past glories.”

“…. We have made tremendous strides in our 24 years of service delivery. Grown the school that started with seven children in a living room to what we know today in Kumasi and Accra with close to 2,300 students, becoming the largest international education provider in Ghana.

“The school has graduated students that have gone to great schools in Ghana and all around the world and are working as engineers and medical doctors in Ghana, and in many capitals of the world.

“Some are financial managers and engineers at Microsoft, Business developers at Bloomberg, some work as financial analysts at Goldman Sachs, among others, and some have even started their own businesses.”

He, therefore, congratulated the graduates on reaching that milestone, saying; “As you stand here today, you are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and heart to thrive in a world that is changing at an unprecedented pace.”

“Embrace the future with curiosity, adaptability, and resilience. Be open to learning, growing, and evolving. Embrace challenges as opportunities to innovate and make a positive impact.”

“As you go forth, remember that the world needs compassionate leaders, creative problem-solvers, and courageous change-makers. Be the ones who harness technology to drive progress, who champion sustainability, and who foster inclusivity and empathy.

He charged the graduates to go forth and make a difference.

The overall best student went to Master Suhiyini Kasim Adams, the Head Boy, while Ms Alyn Narworkie Ewurabena Tetteh was adjudged the overall best graduating student.

Ms Ruth Amaning Quansah, a teacher, won the Excellence Award for her exceptional dedication and hard work and received $500 for her prize.

