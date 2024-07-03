Government urged to include children of private institutions in free education legislation  

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), July 3, GNA-The Coalition of Parents of Students in Private Institutions (COPOSIPI) has asked the Government to ensure that the free education legislation includes children of Private Institutions to prevent any agitation and preserve peace in the country.

According to the group, the implementation of free education in private institutions was an inalienable right of every Ghanaian child guaranteed by the 1992 constitution and was a call for equal opportunities for all.

Dr Simon Gbene, Executive Secretary of COPOSIPI, stated this in a press release issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tarkwa.

“In the light of recent development about the laying of a bill and subsequent Act of Parliament on the implementation of the free education policy, the COPOSIPI is demanding from the government to extend the benefits to Private Institutions as a matter of urgency,” the statement added.

That move, the statement said would promote inclusivity, equity and excellence in the education system.

“The extension of free education to private institutions will bridge the gap between public and private institutions, ensure equal access to quality education for all, reduce the financial burden on parents and allow more students to pursue their academic dreams.

Foster a more competitive and diverse education sector, driving innovation and improvement, enhance the overall quality of education, as private institutions will be held to the same high standards as public institutions”, the statement explained

The statement further urged the government to consider the proposal and make education a true cornerstone of the nation’s development, adding, “Together, let us build a brighter future for all Ghanaian students.”

GNA

