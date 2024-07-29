Govenment to recruit more than 15,000 nurses and midwives

Accra, July 29, GNA – The Ministry of Health (MOH) says on Monday, August 5, 2024, it will commence recruitment of some 15,200 nurses and midwives across the country.

A statement issued in Accra by Alhaji Hafiz Adara, Chief Director, Ministry of Health, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Ministry of Finance had issued financial clearance to that effect.

It urged qualified applicants to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal by logging in to https://hr.moh.gov.gh and follow the instructions to select the preferred Agency under the Ministry.

The deadline for submission of application is Friday, August 23, 2024, at 6:00pm, it added.

It said the recruitment process was transparent and urged applicants against persons who may approach them on the pretext of assisting them for recruitment at a fee.

“The Ministry, therefore, advises all applicants not to make any payment for this process. Whoever pays money does so at his/her own risk,” the statement said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

