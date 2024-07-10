GJA to hold second 75th Anniversary Lecture in Ho 

Accra, July 10, GNA – The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) will hold its second 75th anniversary lecture in Ho, the regional capital of the Volta Region.

The event, which comes off Thursday, July 11, will feature Professor Kwame Karikari, a communications lecturer and media freedom advocate, Cameron Duodu, a renowned columnist and international journalist, and Dr Akofa Segbefia, a media consultant, who will address pertinent issues.

The lecture which is on the topic: “75 years of excellence in journalism: Shaping the future,” will be chaired by Rev Ruby Amable, a retired broadcaster. The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, is billed as Special Guest.

It would be attended by media practitioners and partners, academics, students and members of the public and would be telecast live on national and local television and radio stations.

The theme for the GJA 75th Anniversary is: “75 years of excellence in journalism: Honouring the past, embracing the present and shaping the future”.

To give the anniversary a national focus, the GJA’s National Executive decided to take the public lecture to the regions, with the Ashanti Region hosting the first in the series in Kumasi a few weeks ago.

GNA

