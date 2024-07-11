Ghana’s Meridian Port Services Terminal sets benchmark for efficiency, technological integration in Africa 

By James Amoh Junior & Francis Ntow

Accra, July 11, GNA – The Meridian Port Services (MPS) in Tema has set a new standard in Africa with a blend of cutting-edge and advanced technological integration to boost port operations and increase efficiency.

The Port, Mr Mohammed Samara, the Chief Executive of MPS, said had been pivotal in global logistics as it had integrated strategic innovations and partnerships driving significant improvement in efficiency and trade facilitation.

The Chief Executive disclosed this in an interview with a team of journalists from China and Ghana who visited the Port on Wednesday.

The team, on a collaborative tour, included journalists from the People’s Daily Newspaper in China, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and the Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC).

It was, among others, to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between China and Ghana particularly the growing trade relations between the two countries.

The Chief Executive of MPS said with the sea handling 80 per cent of global trade, the ports played a major role in the logistics chain, hence the need for MPS to transform its operations through a blend of progressive technology.

He said the introduction of a Pioneering Berthing Window Scheme had been a game-changer in reducing congestion and that the initiative, combined with significant investments in technology, had positioned MPS as a leader in the industry.

By allocating specific time slots for shipping lines, MPS ensured that vessels could dock without delays, enhancing the overall efficiency of port operations, Mr Samara said.

The MPS’s Terminal Two, he stated, had a digital penetration of three to four per cent while the MPS Terminal Three had100 per cent digital penetration with its stakeholders, utilising systems like the Truck Appointment System (TAS), RFID tags, and biometric verification to streamline operations.

According to the Chief Executive, every truck and container was tracked through a comprehensive digital platform to ensure a seamless coordination and security, adding that the Terminal’s advanced X-ray scanners, which were equipped with optical character recognition, enabled precise and efficient customs inspections.

“I can tell you for a fact that at the time of installing those drive through scanners, 90 per cent of the ports in America and Europe did not have it. We were one of the few that went into that direction to invest in such an excellent scanner,” he said.

Speaking on the importance of training and skills development for the local workforce, he said, “an avalanche of training has been rolled out” and that 90 per cent of the technology at MPS was operated by a skilled Ghanaian team.

That commitment to workforce development, Mr Samara said, had transformed traditional port operations, with supervisors now managing tasks from control rooms equipped with business intelligence dashboards and 3D terminal models.

With the technological advancement in place, he said, the MPS maintained a stringent zero-tolerance policy against corruption, ensuring high compliance and transparency in all operations – an approach crucial in maintaining trust and integrity in the Port’s dealings.

The MPS Chief Executive commended the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for its role in delivering the project on time and within budget following a competitive tender process which saw the Company bringing in advanced dredging equipment and engineering expertise for the project.

The successful execution of the project, he said, highlighted the MPS’s ability to meet development goals, maintaining financial discipline, while demonstrating commitment to leveraging top-tier technology.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

