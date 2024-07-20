Ghanaian UN Peace Ambassador honoured as Pan Africa Youth Leader of Africa

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), July 20, GNA – Ghanaian United Nations Eminent Global peace Ambassador, Dr Stephen Kojo Sackey, has been honoured with the prestigious Pan African Youth Leader at the Republic of Kenya.

He was awarded at the 2024 edition of the African Youth Convention, held in Kenya after the Kenyan Youth Bridge recognised his exceptional leadership and humanitarian efforts, benefitting African Youth.

Ambassador Dr Sackey in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Winneba, expressed his heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the people of Kenya for honouring him with such a prestigious award.

He assured that God Almighty will help him to continue to work harder with stakeholders towards a peaceful world.

He appealed to the youth of Africa to remember that there was only one Africa which needed peace for development and progress, and that it was time everyone remained steadfast in all their endeavours and pursue their dreams devoid of violence.

Dr Sackey who is also Assistant Commissioner for Social Development at the UN International Mission, and Africa Focal Point to United Nations (LAWPA), also serves as UN-accredited ECOSOC Consultant and Co-founder of United Nations Youth Association/World Federation of United Nations Association (UNYA/WFUNA).

He is the President of the Human Rights, Conflicts and Peace Studies Association of the University of Education, Winneba School of Graduates.

He is the first Global Ambassador of Project Peace Light (PPL) Organisation and currently been nominated to serve on the Executive Board of Directors for the UN Association in Africa.

Ambassador Dr Sackey holds an honorary Doctorate in Diplomacy and International Relations and an Executive Master’s Business Certificate in strategic Leadership and Conflict Management.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

