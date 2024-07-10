Ghana must benefit from Bursa’s $25B annual export production – Ya-Na tells Turkish investors

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, Bursa

Bursa(Turkey), July 10, GNA – The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II has underscored the need for Ghana becoming one of the core beneficiaries of Bursa city’s $25 billion annual export production.

He said Ghana had the capability to feed most of Bursa’s vibrant production companies with raw materials at competitive prices to enhance their production for mutual benefits between Ghana and Turkey.

The Ya-Na was speaking during a meeting with the leadership of Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Chamber’s Headquarters in the city of Bursa in Turkey.

The meeting was part of his 10 – Day visit to Turkey.

The Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry is located in the Ancient Capital of the Ottoman Empire and was established in 1889.

Currently, it has a $25 billion annual export production capacity and is an industrial hub of Turkey with a vibrant network of companies exporting to over 200 countries.

The Ya-Na asked members of the Chamber to consider Ghana as an important partner and source of raw materials for investment.

According to him, Ghana is a preferred destination for investment in Africa, citing the country’s stable democracy, free press and independent judiciary, as its attractions.

He said aside Ghana’s traditional export commodities, the country has launched a $60billion petrochemicals industry with investment opportunities in refinery, storage tanks, port infrastructure and jetties.

He said the Turkish companies could also have access to cashew, soya beans, sheabutter, sheanuts and sesame for production.

He said the Northern Ghana was blessed with abundant water and arable land with potential to develop about 540,000 hectares of irrigable land for agricultural production.

The Ya-Na told the Chamber that, being a farmer himself all his life, he knew that Ghana could help Bursa’s companies in production of raw materials for mutual benefit, if the two countries work together.

He said that aside its advantages in agriculture and solar energy, Northern Ghana has 11 dam sites suitable for hydro power production, with a capacity to generate about 550MW of power, adding that, “Turkish investors should see Ghana as an important partner for trade and investment.”

Responding to the Ya-Na, the Vice President of the Chamber, Mr Cuneyt Sener welcomed the Overlord for visiting the Chamber, describing it as a landmark visit, the first of its kind by a reigning monarch since the inception of the Chamber over 130years ago.

Mr. Sener, said the Chamber was a strong player in the automobile, textiles, manufacturing and agricultural sectors and described Ghana as a productive country with vast potential for business growth.

He pledged the commitment of the Chamber to sending a trade and investment delegation to Ghana soon to assess the advantages and opportunities in the country and commended the Ya-Na for his ideas on agricultural transformation in Ghana.

Mr Sener urged the Ya-Na and his delegation to prepare a comprehensible investment factsheet for analysis and sharing among the Chamber members.

He said Bursa Chamber of Commerce members would be happier not only to invest in Ghana but also share their experiences with local Ghanaian companies in manufacturing for accelerated development.

The Ya-Na was accompanied by his Foreign Relations Advisor, Dalun Lana Tapha Mahamadu III, Sakpe Naa Alabira, Secretary to the Ya-Na Alhaji AbdulRahman Mohammed and Public Relations Officer at the Gbewaa Palace, Mr Musah Yakubu.

