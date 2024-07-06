Ghana Highway Authority commits to giving Ghana better road infrastructure

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, July 6, GNA – The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) in announcing the celebration of its Golden Jubilee, has pledged to adopt best practices that will deliver quality trunk road infrastructure and management systems.

These include the expansion of the national road network, the integration of smart technologies to improve traffic management, and the adoption of green construction practices to minimise environmental impact.

This was announced in a media statement signed by Mr. Collins B. Donkor, the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority.

The theme for the celebration, which will be launched on Monday, July 8, is “Ghana Highway Authority at 50: Development and Maintenance of Quality Highways: Retrospect and Prospects”.

The 50th anniversary celebrations will include a series of events designed to honour the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future.

These events will bring together past and present Heads of State, government officials, political heads, past Chief Executives, industry stakeholders, and the general public to reflect on the Authority’s journey and discuss future funding opportunities.

The statement said the anniversary commemorated five decades of developing and maintaining Ghana’s road infrastructure, an affirmation of the Authority’s enduring commitment to national progress.

“Since its inception in November 1974, the Ghana Highway Authority has been at the forefront of transforming Ghana’s transportation landscape with the responsibility for the administration, control, development, and maintenance of all trunk roads and related facilities in Ghana.”

“Over the past 50 years, the Authority has developed a robust road network that has significantly contributed to the socio-economic growth of Ghana, facilitating trade, enhancing connectivity, promoting social cohesion, and improving the quality of life for all Ghanaians,“ the statement said.

Touting some of the achievements of the Authority, the statement said the trunk road network had significantly expanded over the years, growing from a modest 3,147 kilometers (km) in 1937 to 10,000 km by 1990, with only 750.4 km, representing 23 percent paved.

It explained: “The paved section was mainly used for the movement of raw materials to the port of Takoradi as well as for executive travel.

“Today, the network covers an impressive 15,360 km with 8,772.3 km of paved section, representing 62 percent.”

The Authority pledged that it would remain steadfast in its mission to provide safe, efficient, and reliable trunk road network.

GNA

