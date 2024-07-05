GES, USAID SAGES organise reading festival for pupils in Northern Region

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, July 5, GNA – A regional-level competition tailored to encourage the culture of reading, especially among public basic schools in the Northern Region, has been held in Tamale.

The competition dubbed: “Reading Festival for Basic Schools in Northern Region, 2024”, brought together all finalists at the zonal level of all the 16 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the region.

It was to examine their reading proficiency and subsequently select representative MMDAs for this year’s national level competition in Accra.

Candidates for the competition comprised basic one, two and three pupils from all the participating MMDAs with each MMDA being represented by two learners.

After a thorough examination and assessment of learners by independent facilitators, Yendi Municipal Assembly emerged best readers in the basic one category with 255.33 points, Nanumba North Municipality won the best readers in the basic two category with 276.67 points and Saboba District won the basic three category with 253 points.

The three districts would represent the region at the national level this year.

The competition was organised by the Northern Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Strengthening Accountability in Ghana’s Education System (SAGES).

School for Life, AfriKids, Care Ghana, and Crown Agents were among the consortium of implementing partners, who spearheaded the competition.

Hajia Katumi Attah Natogmah, Northern Regional Director of Education, speaking during the event, said it was designed to instill the love for reading amongst young learners.

Hajia Natogmah said nurturing the love for reading at the formative stage would lay a solid foundation for children’s future and academic development and personal success.

Mr Mohammed Amin Dawuda, Deputy Chief of Party, USAID SAGES, who spoke on the importance of reading for learners, said it was not merely a skill but a cornerstone of human progress and the foundation upon which all learning was built.

He said the power of literacy extended far beyond individual achievement, adding that reading enabled communication and understanding, fostering communal peace and cooperation.

He urged parents, guardians and community members to prioritise supporting the efforts of their wards by encouraging reading at home and making books an integral part of their daily lives.

Madam Wedad Sayibu, Director of School for Life, congratulated the participating MMDAs for contributing towards reviving the culture of reading and literacy amongst learners.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

