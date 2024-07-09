German Parliament delegation visits AmaliTech Ghana   

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, July 09, GNA— A six-member delegation from the German Federal Parliament, Tuesday visited AmaliTech Ghana Limited to familiarise with its operations and impact on job creation in Ghana.

The engagement forms part of a working visit to Ghana to hold talks with Ghanaian Members of Parliament and to inspect some projects funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The German Parliamentarians lauded AmaliTech Ghana for its impact in the Information Technology (IT) sector through training programmes organised for the Ghanaian youth.

They said the German Government would continue to support job creation in Ghana to enhance livelihoods.

The Parliamentarians urged the Government of Ghana to ease the process involved in business registration to encourage more startups.

Mr Christian Ruckteschler, Chief Operating Officer, AmaliTech Ghana Limited, said support from the German Government in the early years of their operation helped them to undertake training programmes and expressed appreciation for the assistance.

“This support has been essential for us to train people to the level where we can confidently place them with our international clients. And where we are today is all thanks to the support that we have received.”

“I think it is very interesting for them to see how we have grown and also how we deliver services that are critical not only to create jobs here in Ghana, but also to tackle the skills and talent shortage in Germany and in Europe and to drive forward the digital agenda of companies across Germany,” he said.

He lauded the German Government for being intentional through their programmes to support job creation initiatives in Ghana and promised to align with that vision.

“I think what is crucial is that we build the ecosystem here, create meaningful long-term opportunities and a pipeline. This means the next generation of talent currently in the universities know what to learn and where the job opportunities are so that they can seize it much faster and much more seamlessly. Hopefully, we can convince many more organisations to come here to Ghana, seek services and bring jobs to the youth.”

Mr Ruckteschler said the Company was currently working at establishing university partnerships, coding clubs, internship opportunities and working with the IT sector to ensure that every student interested in Tech had the exposure, opportunity and materials to get into it.

Germany has been a reliable and committed partner in Ghana’s journey toward development.

On an average, Germany spends EUR 100 million per year on projects in Ghana within three major thematic areas: Climate and Energy, Sustainable Economic Development and Good Governance.

Among the many initiatives, two standout projects showcase Germany’s significant contributions.

They are the establishment of a vaccine fill-and-finish plant in Ghana and the commissioning of the Kaleo 2 Solar Plant.

AmaliTech is a nonprofit company from Cologne with branches in Ghana and Rwanda with the aim of creating over 1,000 jobs in Africa by 2025 and to give IT professionals in Sub Saharan Africa the opportunity for a career in that field.

It promotes diversity and inclusion with emphasis on employing women in the IT.

GNA

