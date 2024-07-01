Farmers complain of high seed prices in Tumu 

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Pulima, (UWR), July 01, GNA – As the planting of maize and other crops kick-starts, one of Ghana’s grain baskets, the Sissala enclave, have had many farmers and sellers expressing deep concerns over the astronomical rise in seed prices.

Mr Dakui Dauda, the manager of Dakui Farms, a local input dealer in Tumu, stated that the significant price increases across various seed types compared to previous years got many farmers complaining.

“This year, all seed prices are very high. Last year, LG seed for an acre was GH¢650.00, but this year, it is GH¢750.00.

A kilogram was GH¢65.00, but it now goes for GH¢85.00. The price of Lake seed has also increased astronomically, now selling for GH¢480.00 while the cost of Morgan seed has surged to over GH¢730.00,” he explained.

He said farmers who came to purchase seeds had been voicing their frustrations but there was nothing they could do as input dealers because the prices had increased from their suppliers, and they had no choice but to pass the cost onto farmers.

Mr Mumuni Muraf, another input dealer, Paapa Enterprise at Pulima, expressed excitement about the high quality and viability of seeds available this year.

“We have a variety of prominent maize seeds in the market, including Lake, LG, Kaba Manuj, Kaba Pride, and new introductions like Morgan,” Mr Muraf said.

Lake remains the most popular maize variety among farmers, followed by LG, Carbon Manure and Morgan.

Farmers’ choices are influenced by various factors such as cost, yields, ease of harvesting and cultivation.

Mr Muraf also enumerated the variety of soybeans available, including Afayak with a gestation period of 115 days; Janguma with a gestation period of 115 days, and Favor with a gestation period of 118 days, all locally produced in Ghana.

Mr Abu Deintie a regular cultivator of the pioneer seed said he could not plant it this year as he got it last year for GH¢700.00.

“The price increase is too much to bear because I like Pioneer due to its drought-resistant nature and its ability to give you high yields and I can’t do this year, I think the price should be looked at, it’s too high,” he told the GNA.

Speaking to the Sissala East Municipal Director of Agriculture, Mr Mahama Salifu said even though all the hybrid seeds were good there are equally open-pollinated varieties like Obatanpa, Bihilinfa, Wandata and other seeds that farmers can access from the various shops.

He advised the farmers to ensure they were guided by the rainfall pattern this year.

He asked farmers not to plant crops that had longer gestation periods, especially from July.

Mr Salifu added that the current erratic rainfall pattern was as a result of climate change and encouraged farmers to plant trees on the boundaries of their farms and take conservation agriculture seriously.

