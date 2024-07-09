Facility Mangers to deliberate on industry dynamics at Global Conference August 1

Accra, July 9, GNA – The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) will host its Global Conference on August 1-2, 2024, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The forum, among other things, seeks to discuss ways Facility Managers could “enhance productivity and well-being in workplaces throughout Africa”.

It will bring together industry professionals and innovators from around the world to explore the future of their business.

The meeting is themed: “The Impact of Facility Management on Employee Productivity and Well-being in the African Workplace”.

Professionals will share insights on latest trends and challenges in the facility management practice, highlighting subjects such as sustainable practices, integration of smart technologies in building management, and strategies to ensure workplace health and safety.

“What distinguishes this conference is its emphasis on Africa’s unique context. With rapid urbanisation and the burgeoning development of new infrastructure, the demand for efficient, sustainable, and safe workplaces has never been more urgent,” the Association said in a press statement.

“The IFMA Global Conference aims to ignite a renewed passion for FM, demonstrating its potential to drive economic growth while fostering environments that support employee well-being,” it added.

The forum presents practitioners with an opportunity to exchange ideas, connect with peers, mentors, and potential collaborators.

It is open to FM professionals, policymakers, and business leaders seeking innovative solutions.

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) is the world’s foremost association for FM professionals, supporting over 23,000 members globally.

It aims to “advance the FM profession through education, research, networking, and ensuring workplaces worldwide are conducive to productivity and well-being.”

