Dr Joyce Aryee hails Dr Kumuyi’s international gospel crusade 

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, July 12 GNA – The Global Crusade Initiative of Dr William Folorunsho Kumuyi, a renowned international evangelist, has created a platform of fostering peace, national cohesion and conflict resolution in Africa and other parts of the world.

Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, who stated this, said the Global Crusade with Kumiyi (GCK), the founder of the Deeper Life Bible Church, had engaged political leaders and economic actors to map out the path for political independence and economic emancipation for many countries.

Rev. Dr. Aryee was speaking to Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, after the launch of 2024 Global Crusade with Dr. Kumuyi, schedule to take in Kumasi from the 25th of July to the 30th of July, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The crusade would be held on the theme, “Full Salvation and total healing through Christ.”

The event would be broadcast to over 152 countries across the world.

Rev. Dr Aryee said, GCK had often welcomed Heads of States and Prime Ministers from various countries at its events and this had ensured unity among war tonne countries.

According to her, the Impact Academy, which is associated with the crusade, was a channel for the youth to access an international reservoir of knowledge from world class intellectuals.

The Kumuyi crusades she noted, had also been a powerful vehicle in realising the vision of spreading the gospel of salvation, with the use of technology to get people to be with Christ Jesus.

Rev. Dr. Aryee. Said the multitudes who had yet not found Christ, were due to their perception of Jesus Christ and the problem with Salvation, couple with helpless problems.

The participation of the Christian community in Ghana would answer most of the concerns by Africans and the entire human race, she stressed.

It will provide answers to the questions asked by many, such as “are we heading as a society with relations to the gospel,” she said.

The Founder of Salt and Light Ministries said the gospel feast or crusade was an African initiative and required the backing of all African leaders in the nation.

Pastor Edward Kofi Tumsiah, National Administrator of the Deeper Life Bible Church, indicated that, GCK was a movement with genuine intentions to transform the trajectory of the world.

He said about six million people from different countries had accepted Christ since the inception of the crusade about three years ago.

It had promoted wellness and extended medical assistance to the needy worldwide.

Pastor Tumsiah said GCK intended to install the fear of God into people and lead them to have a sense of dignity and love for their nation and to live with all mankind.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

