COVID-19: 31 per cent of residents in Central Region yet to be vaccinated  

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, July 03, GNA – The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has intensified its efforts in the Central Region to vaccinate approximately 31 per cent of the eligible population who had not yet received any dosage of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As of May, the GHS had successfully vaccinated 59 per cent of the eligible population, as disclosed by Dr Jojo Cobbinah, Deputy Director of Public Health, during a press conference to launch the campaign.

The vaccination campaign would take place from Wednesday, July 3, to Sunday, July 7, covering 22 districts for individuals aged 18 and above.

The GHS had taken delivery of the vaccines and distributed the necessary resources to assist vaccinators in going door-to-door to vaccinate eligible individuals.

The Covid-19 vaccinations would be administered in communities, hospitals, clinics, schools, marketplaces, and churches.

Individuals seeking to receive the vaccine must present their ID card or Covid-19 vaccination card at the vaccination site and remain there for 10–15 minutes after vaccination.

Those experiencing any unusual symptoms after vaccination are advised to seek medical attention at the nearest health facility.

Dr Cobbinah stressed that the vaccines were safe, free of charge, reduced Covid-19 transmissions, mitigate its severity and prevented hospitalisation and deaths.

The campaign is to consistently close the gaps and achieve the required herd immunity.

“We need your support in enhancing our communication strategies to ensure that at least 70 per cent of our eligible population is fully immunised against the Covid-19 pandemic. Our goal is to have 90 percent or more of the eligible population to receive their initial doses,” he noted.

Dr Cobbinah said the GHS has incorporated Covid-19 vaccination into routine immunization programmes at established clinics to increase vaccine acceptance and prevent future outbreaks.

He urged everyone to continue wearing face masks, wash hands regularly with soap and water, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and strictly adhere to social distancing measures.

“Protect yourself and your loved ones.” “Get vaccinated against Covid-19 without delay,” Dr Cobbinah stated.

