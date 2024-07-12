Bulgaria: This summer brings more tourists to Smolyan than usual

Smolyan, July 12 (BTA/GNA) – The tourist flow to hotels and resort areas in the southern Smolyan region marked an increase in July, as July and August are shaping up to be the busiest summer months for accommodation establishments in the region, according to data from regional hoteliers and representatives of the tourism business.

Vacationers mostly included Bulgarians, who chose the mountainous region to escape from the high temperatures. Along with the hiking routes in the surroundings of Pamporovo, the resort also offers relaxing spa treatments, while the highlight of the tourist offers are air conditioning and health programmes for lung prevention, anti-stress and detox, trauma recovery, and more.

Even though mostly Bulgarian vacationers rest in Pamporovo in the summer, Greek and Turkish tourists are also expected, as well as tourists from Saudi Arabia and Israel from the beginning of August.

There has been an increase in tourists in Devin as well, said Mayor Zdravko Ivanov on Friday. The city of mineral water welcomes vacationers with a water park and a newly opened 4-star hotel.

“Hotels with pools and water attractions have the highest occupancy, with accommodation almost full on Saturdays and Sundays”, noted Ivanov. Along with the Bulgarian customers, tourists from Israel traditionally rest in Devin.

The charm of the bazaar of the Old Town, hotels with outdoor and indoor pools with mineral water attract tourists from all over the country to Zlatograd, said Alexander Mitushev, Manager of the Ethnographic Complex. The spa facilities of the Ethnographic Complex are filled with mineral water from the Erma River.

There is still high interest in holiday packages which include the mountain and the sea, so transport to the beaches of Northern Greece is provided for tourists in Zlatograd.

The summer tourist season started earlier than usual in the village of Banite, as the first tourists arrived at the end of June, said Mayor Pavlin Belchev. “This summer, Banite Municipality maintains a permanent concert programme during the weekends, and a festival of Rhodope cuisine gathered hundreds of visitors at the beginning of July”, he noted.

According to the data from regional hoteliers, many tourists also visited the small hotels in the villages of Arda, Mogilitsa, Smilyan and Momchilovtsi. Hiking trails and the taste of Rhodope cuisine remain a trademark of family hotels in rural tourism destinations in the region.

The newest landmark in the area of ​​the upper reaches of Arda is the panoramic lookout called Lisa Gora near the village of Mogilitsa, revealing a panoramic view of the Rhodopes, Pirin and the Greek Pangaio Municipality.

GNA/BTA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

