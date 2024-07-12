BECE candidates in Adaklu told to believe in themselves  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Waya (V/R), July 12 GNA – Mr Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu has advised candidates writing the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to believe in themselves and put up “a can-do spirit” to enable them to sail through the examination successfully.

He told the candidates that they were the future leaders of not only Adaklu but Ghana and that their future aspirations could only be achieved through education.

“The BECE is the gateway to your academic progression,” he told them.

He gave the advice when he toured the two examination centres in the district to acquaint himself with the progress of the examination and also give the candidates his moral support.

Mr. Agbodza who is also the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament told the Ghana News Agency that he donated an amount of money to the District Education Directorate to organise the third mock examination for the students.

Five hundred and twenty-eight candidates are taking the BECE at two centres in the district.

They are made up of 265 girls and 263 boys.

Two hundred and seventy candidates are sitting the examination at Gbekor Senior High School at Adaklu Tsriefe/Abuadi while 258 are writing theirs at Adaklu Senior High School at Adaklu Waya.

