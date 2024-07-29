BECE candidate Sampson Agorme laid to rest after tragic accident

By Kekeli K Blamey

Kanuwloe Nyatsikpo (V/R), July 29, GNA – The Kanuwloe Nyatsikpo community in the North Tongu district bid a final farewell to the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidate Sampson Agorme, who tragically lost his life in a devastating accident on July 7, just a day before the start of the BECE exams.

The funeral ceremony, held Saturday, was attended by local dignitaries, education officials, and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Sampson Agorme and his fellow candidate, Justice Godzo, were involved in a fatal accident while escorting their sister back to Volo.

They were rushed to the Volta River Authority hospital in the Eastern Region, where Sampson succumbed to his injuries.

The community came together to offer their condolences to the bereaved family, with Madam Isabella Ayimey, the District Education Director, and Mr. Fenu Osborne, the District Chief Executive, delivering heartfelt tributes and providing financial support.

The members of NDC also offered tributes and financial support to both families.

Master Justice Godzo, the other candidate involved in the accident, has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home, according to Mr. Francis Dakpo, the Education Scholarship Coordinator with International Needs.

He, however, appealed for continued support for the affected families.

GNA

