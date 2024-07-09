Bawumia-NAPO ticket represents blend of visionary leadership and innovation- Dr Armah

By Joyce Danso

Accra, July 9, GNA – The Bawumia-NAPO ticket represents a blend of visionary leadership, innovation and unwavering commitment to progress, Dr Prince Hamid Armah, a deputy Minister of Works and Housing, has said.

Dr. Armah who is also the Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim, noted that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with his extensive background in economics and proven record of accomplishment as Vice President, had shown his capability to drive economic growth and digital transformation.

He said paired with Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka NAPO’s exceptional leadership in the education sector and his impactful tenure as Energy Minister, the Bawumia -NAPO ticket promised comprehensive development of the country.

Dr Armah said this in a statement issued in Accra.

Last week, Vice President Bawumia announced Dr Opoku Prempeh, who is also Member of Parliament for Manhyia South as his running mate in the upcoming General Election.

The deputy Minister of Works and Housing said the challenges of Ghana required leaders who were knowledgeable, empathic, innovative and result oriented.

According to him, Dr Bawumia and NAPO had showed those qualities throughout their careers, understood the aspirations of the Ghanaian people, and committed to creating opportunities for all by fostering an inclusive society where very citizen could thrive.

“I believe that the Vice President, our flagbearer, and leader of the Party has made an excellent choice in selecting Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate. Together, they form a balanced and dynamic leadership team ready to tackle the pressing issues of our time.

“Their combined expertise spans economic management, technological advancement, educational reform, health and energy sector improvement. Their partnership promises a brighter, more prosperous future for Ghana.”

Dr Armah described NAPO as a man of integrity and resourceful, saying during his tenure as Education Minister, his resourcefulness ensured that there were minimal disruptions in the education space.

“NAPO is also a fervent advocate of STEM education. Through his innovative mindset and collaborative spirit, NAPO has fostered an environment of continuous improvement and adaptation, benefiting both students and educators.

Dr Armah debunked the assertion that Dr Opoku Prempeh was arrogant, noting that he was sincere and stood for the truth.

GNA

