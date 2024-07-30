Artisans share insights on perceived spirits in wooden crafts

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Tema, July 30, GNA – Some artisans in Tema have shared insights on the profound spiritual and traditional significance of wooden masks/crafts and carvings in Ghanaian cultures.

These crafts often represent deities, ancestors, or spirits and are used in shrines, ceremonies, dances, and other cultural events to convey stories, invoke protection, and communicate with the spiritual world.

Mr. Joseph Atanga, an artisan at the Tema Community 5 traffic light, who has been in the business for over two decades, revealed that the perception of spirituality in wooden arts is valid as some trees used for carvings possessed spirits and remedies.

Mr. Atanga explained that “when the wood is taken from such trees, it still retains the spirit, and those are the ones usually placed in shrines or patronised by individuals who request art from specific trees.”

Each craft’s design, including its facial expressions and adornments, holds specific meanings and symbolises various cultural beliefs and traditions.

The design elements of masks, such as colours, shapes, and patterns, are rich in symbolism.

Each element can represent specific attributes like courage, wisdom, fertility, or power.

He indicated that those who appreciate the value of those masks were less concerned about their prices because the craftsmanship involved in creating the masks demonstrates high artistic skill and creativity.

He said many masks embody deities or spirits from the local traditional collection, and their wearers are thought to be possessed by the spirit they represent, acting as a medium between the spiritual and earthly realms.

“Some masks are believed to offer protection against evil spirits and misfortune. They are often used in rituals to invoke blessings, health, fertility, and prosperity for individuals and the community,” he said.

Mr. Atanga said sometimes their clients bring their masks for polishing and repainting, recounting that sometimes doing so, the spirits embodied in them haunt the artisans.

Mr. Winga Salia, another artisan, narrated instances where customers choose specific woods for their spiritual carvings, adding that intricate beadwork is also done on some to denote status and identity.

He said some artworks are seen in hostels and homes or given as gifts, carrying meanings like peace, togetherness, family bonding, and unity

“Ebony wood or rosewood, often used as the main material, can only be crafted in their dry state,” he noted.

He said in many cultures, masks were integral to traditional dances and performances.

These dances, often accompanied by music and chanting, are not just entertainment but deeply spiritual acts that tell stories, celebrate history, and reinforce cultural values.

“Artworks don’t come with beauty alone; some are used to scare away bad omens or evil spirits. Ultimately, belief breathes spirits into them, and there’s evidence that it works,” Mr. Salia explained.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

