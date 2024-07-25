2024 Hogbe Za: Anlo Traditional Council bans noise-making

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R), July 25, GNA – The Anlo Traditional Council in the Volta Region has announced a ban on drumming and noisemaking in the area as part of preparations towards the ‘2024 Anlo Hogbetsotso Festival.’

The ban, expected to commence on Sunday, September 8, would end on September 27, where all forms of noisemaking and drumming by religious and social events would not be countenanced.

This directive was in a statetment signed by Togbi Zewu IV, Chairman of the Local Planning Committee for this year’s festival and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.

The statement urged all dwellers within the 36 States of Anloland to comply with the ban.

“During the period of the ban, all churches are expected to carry out their activities within their premises and refrain from the use of loudspeakers and other musical instruments,” the statement said.

“All faith-based organisations should show respect to one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of Anlo land, since the period would also be used for the performance of some important rituals.”

Other guidelines by the Anlo Traditional Council include the ban on funeral rites and their relative activities, as well as noise from Mosques and pubs.

“We are sending a strong caution to the public that apart from the Ghana Police and the representatives of the Anlo Traditional Council with tags, no other person or group of persons should be found or seen enforcing the ban.”

The Council entreated all persons, towns, villages and communities within the area to comply with the directives for peace, harmony and national security to prevail.

The Hogbetsotso Festival, celebrated by the people of Anlo on the first Saturday of November every year, is to commemorate the legendary move away by the Ewe-Dogbo people from Notsie in present-day Togo to settle in the Anlo land.

The festival is usually characterised by activities including reconciliation, cleansing, enactment of departure and escape, Mini Hogbe and durbar by basic schools ahead of the main event to climax the festival.

This year’s Festival will be celebrated at the Anloga Hogbe Park, the ritual and traditional capital of Anlo.

GNA

