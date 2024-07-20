20 years on: Lamine Yamal becomes youngest ever player to score at Euros

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 10, GNA – 16-year-old Lamine Yamal is driving Spain to a historic feat after scoring a stunner in his sides 2-1 win over France in the semi finals of the 2024 European Championship.

The winger, who would turn 17 on Saturday, July 13, has become a beacon of hope for the Spanish giants, breaking the 20-year record set by Switzerland’s Johan Vonlanthen in 2004.

Born in Esplugues de Llobregat, Spain to African parents Sheila Ebana and Mounir Nasraoui who hail from Equatorial Guinea and Morocco respectively.

At age four, the youngster was identified as a future Ballon d’Or prospect who played at La Torreta, a local club in Spain.

His creativity, skill and vision on the field of play caught the attention of some scouts from FC Barcelona who invited him to training sessions at La Masia two years after.

The player’s ability cemented the ‘age is just a number’ factor as he was tipped to be the club’s next “Messi” at age six and went ahead to get his signature in 2014.

In September 2022, Coach Xavi Hernandez selected Yamal among other youngsters to train with the first team, at a time the senior side had injury concerns.

His inclusion in the team was met with a call-up to the Spanish U-16 and U-17 national teams following his impressive statistics for the youth side.

The one-time La Liga winner scored four goals in the European U17 Championship, reaching the semi finals with Spain.

This was a stepping stone towards a great career as he made his professional debut for Barcelona on 29 April 2023 in a 4–0 victory over Real Betis and won his first title a month.

Lamine earned a senior international call-up September last year, honoring the opportunity with a debut goal in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The youngster throughout the one-year professional journey can boast of being the youngest starter for Barcelona, youngest player to record an assist, youngest player to score for Barcelona in La Liga and the youngest player to feature for Barcelona in El Classico against Real Madrid.

Aside these records, He also became the youngest player to score a brace in the La Liga, the second youngest player to feature in the Champions League and the youngest player to play in the knockout phase.

Together with Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata and some other big names, Lamine Yamal would hope to help Spain secure its fourth European Champion as they take on either England or Netherlands in the finals.

A win for the Spanish side would earn the forward another achievement as the youngest player to ever win the tour

