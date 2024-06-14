Zipline and CorpsAfrica Partner to Address Critical Blood Supply Needs in Ghana    

By Stanley Senya

Accra, June 14, GNA – Zipline has partnered with CorpsAfrica, a global NGO to tackle the critical need for safe and adequate blood supplies in health facilities across Ghana.

The partnership aims to increase blood supplies through a series of comprehensive initiatives, leveraging the strengths and reach of both organizations to save more lives.

A statement issued in Accra by the two organisations said despite the importance of a reliable blood supply for effective healthcare delivery, recent data had revealed a troubling trend of low voluntary blood donations in Ghana.

In 2021, only 26 per cent of the 173,938 units of donated blood were collected from the public (as opposed to family members and immediate friends of the recipients), and in 2022, this percentage slightly decreased to 25.3 per cent of the 179,765 blood donations.

The statement said to combat this issue, Zipline, as part of its Corporate Social responsibility efforts, had been actively working over the past several years to increase the availability of blood at various hospitals in the countries where it operates.

“In 2023, for example, Zipline collaborated with the National Blood Bank in Ghana to organize 41 blood drives throughout Ghana, successfully collecting a total of 2,780 blood units,” it said.

Similarly, Zipline’s work with the Rwandan blood system has translated to a 55 per cent reduction in maternal mortality, according to a study by The Wharton School.

“We are committed to addressing the critical blood supply needs in Ghana. Our partnership with CorpsAfrica will significantly amplify our efforts, enabling us to reach more communities and save more lives,” Mr Miki Sofer, Senior VP of Partnerships at Zipline said.

He said Zipline and CorpsAfrica would collaborate with the National Blood Service to coordinate monthly blood drives at different locations nationwide.

“This partnership aims to organize roughly 80 blood drives in 2024 – a substantial increase of more than 100 per cent from what Zipline organized in 2023 and the effort is expected to yield about 6,000 blood units,” he added.

He said the partnership looked forward to engaging community volunteers in various districts within the Zipline operational areas in Ghana (Omenako, Ashanti Mampong, Vobsi, Sefwi Wiawso, Anum and Kete Krachi) to actively participate in awareness campaigns aimed at promoting the importance of blood donation.

He said Church groups, schools, and members of local communities are largely targeted to participate in this exercise.

Beyond the blood drives, the partners will also conduct awareness programs and provide training to healthcare professionals on effectively utilizing different blood components, such as Fresh Frozen Plasma, for specific medical situations.

He said by enhancing the understanding and awareness of Zipline and CorpsAfrica’s capabilities, more health facilities could leverage the support offered in accessing essential blood products when needed.

“We encourage everyone within the region to be on the lookout for our publicity materials announcing dates and locations for the next blood drive. Together, let’s work to make blood available to save the lives of those who need it the most,’ Mr Sofer said.

Madam Liz Fanning, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CorpsAfrica said “CorpsAfrica is thrilled to collaborate with Zipline on this vital initiative.”

She said “CorpsAfrica Volunteers across Ghana are eager to support these blood drives, enhancing sensitization campaigns, and mobilizing community support.”

GNA

