Yamfo SHS appeals for toilets to improve students’ hygiene

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Yamfo, (A/R), June 24, GNA – The Yamfo Anglican Senior High School in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region has appealed for toilet facilities to improve student’s hygiene.

According to Mr Richard Baffah, the Assistant Headmaster of the school, both male and female students were forced to use dug-out pits, which were unhygienic and a health risk to the lives of the students.

In an interview with the media on the sidelines of a presentation ceremony held at the school’s premises at Yamfo, Mr Baffah said the school also required additional classrooms to meet the growing student demand.

He said many of the classrooms were congested, thereby affecting effective teaching and learning, saying the school also needed standard administration block too.

The 2006 Alumni of the school donated medical devices and equipment including sickbeds, thermometers, screens, gloves, weighing scales, infusion poles, and plastic chairs to furnish the school’s sickbay.

Mr Baffah also expressed concern about indiscipline among the students, saying because the school lacked quarters most of the teachers stayed outside the compound, a situation which was making it extremely difficult to control the students.

That notwithstanding, he added students’ performances in the West African Senior High School Examination had been exceptional and commended their teachers to for their hard work despite the challenges.

Established in 1982 with only 21 students, Mr Richard Baffah, the Assistant Headmaster said the school now had 1,316 students.

Mr Jeffrey Kwarteng Brobbey, the President of the 2006 Alumni, told the GNA the presentation was their widow’s mite to improve q1uality healthcare among the students.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

