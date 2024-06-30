Workshop on Effective Internationalisation Strategies in Technical Universities held in Kumasi 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, June 30, GNA – A three-day workshop on effective internationalisation in Technical Universities, has been held in Kumasi with a call on participants to embrace innovation to improve technical education in Ghana.

The workshop formed part of the Ghana National Multiplication Training (NMT), an international training programme for Technical Universities in Ghana, which focuses on various internationalisation strategies that can be adopted by Technical Universities to ensure operational excellence.

The NMT Project forms part of the “Dialogue on Innovative Higher Education Strategies”(DIES) Programme, which is jointly coordinated by German Academic Exchange Service and German Rectors Conference (HRK), and funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The aim of the NMT Project is to strengthen DIES alumni in their role as multipliers in higher Education management and to promote the sustainability of the DIES training courses.

The University of Potsdam in Berlin has been coordinating and implementing the National Multiplication Training since 2017.

The Ghana National Multiplication Training 2024, which was in two parts was first held in Sunyani in February, this year with the Kumasi edition being the second part.

“Effective Internationalisation of Technical Universities in Ghana,” was the theme for the training.

It focused on building the capacity of participants on tools and practices of effective internationalisation of higher educational institutions and developing a project action plan that when implemented will enhance the internationalisation of their various institutions.

The project was developed and implemented by four faculty members from four universities in Ghana, including Dr. Vida Korang, Catholic University, Dr. Seweonam Chachu, University of Ghana, Prof. Anthony Amoah, University of Environment and Sustainable Development and Prof Joseph Adjei, Ashesi University.

The project team received expert advice and technical support from Prof. Dorcas Obiri – Yeboah, of University of Cape Coast and Prof. Peter Mayer, University of Applied Sciences, Osnabruick, Germany.

Key highlights of the training included presentations and practical activities on funding opportunities, international collaboration, enhancing research output, sustainability in international partnership, and the development of project action plan.

