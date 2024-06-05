What Ghanaians need at this time is peace and nothing else – NCCE Director

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Waya (V/R), June 5, GNA – Mr Francis Asamani, Adaklu District Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has stated that what Ghanaians needed most at this time was nothing but absolute peace.

He, therefore, called on the citizenry to be tolerant of each other to maintain peace.

Mr. Asamani made the call when he addressed a cross-section of people at the ‘animal market’ at Adaklu Waya in the Adaklu district as part of the district’s Constitution week celebration.

The constitution week was instituted in 2001 to educate Ghanaians on the country’s constitution and their role in its protection.

Mr. Asamani stated that as the country was gearing towards another general election, the youth needed to be educated on the crucial roles they must play in maintaining peace before, during and after the elections.

He advised them not to allow themselves to be used as a tool of destruction politicians would use for their selfish interests.

“Fiercely resist those politicians who only come to you during election times with juicy promises and coerce you with money to do their bidding for their parochial interests.

“Some of these politicians are so desperate and hungry to maintain or win political power and will do anything to do so damn the consequences,” he noted.

Mr. Asamani was of the view that collectively Ghanaians could once again demonstrate to the world that they are peace loving people.

He appealed to the youth not to shield any politician who would want to influence them to destabilise the country but expose such people.

“We can have divergent views and opinions on issues but let us agree to disagree for the sake of peace,” he stated.

The Director called on politicians to conduct their campaigns devoid of insults and mudslinging.

He appealed to religious organizations not to relent on their efforts to use their pulpits to continue preaching the message of peace, tolerance and good neighbourliness to their members.

Mr. Asamani said, “posterity will never forgive us if we ruin the peaceful country bequeathed to us by our forefathers.”

GNA

