“We have economic challenges, power outages but not consumed” — Afenyi-Dadzie 

By Christiana Afua Nyarko, GNA

Accra, June 15, GNA – Madam Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, the National Prayer Director for Aglow International Ghana, says God has been good to Ghana despite the myriad of challenges.

She said this at a mid-year thanksgiving service at the State House on Saturday.

The veteran journalist and lawyer said though the country was experiencing economic, power, water and weather challenges, God had preserved and kept it peaceful and stable with His mercies.

“We are faced with economic challenges, we are faced with dumsor, and we appreciate the fact that we have water shortages, but because of God’s mercies daily, we are not consumed. Though cost of living has skyrocketed, by God’s grace, we are still witnessing traditional marriages, wedding ceremonies, outdooring, and birthday parties.

“Let us check what is happening to other nations around us in terms of natural disasters and you will agree with me that God has been more than magnanimous to Ghana,” she said.

The thanksgiving service by Aglow International Ghana is characterised by series of annual prayer events attracting mostly women nationwide.

They prayed for the leadership, government machinery and for positive spiritual intervention in the affairs of the country.

This year’s event had the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, who prayed for the country’s political and judicial administration and for agriculture productivity.

