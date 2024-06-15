MTN Yellow Care extends digitalisation education to Christ the King School SHS  

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, June 15, GNA – MTN Ghana “Y’ello Care 2024” programme has extended digital literacy education to students at Christ the King Senior High School in the Cape Coast Metropolis.

The 30 days of Y’ello Care initiative, on the theme: “Education for Rural and Remote Communities – Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow”, reinforces MTN’s commitment to education and community support.

The project is aimed at enhancing and creating a lasting impact on the education and well-being of schoolchildren and students.

The intervention is part of activities to mark the 2024 edition of the group’s annual employee volunteer programme designed within the context of celebrating the 30th anniversary of MTN.

For a month, MTN and its staff would provide essential amenities and educational facilities to selected under-resourced schools across the country.

Mrs Regina Arkaifie, the Human Resource Manager, South, said the 2024 edition of 30 Days of Y’ello Care, would provide modern amenities and educational facilities in line with the company’s digital focus to bring innovation to deprived schools.

The initiative sought to demonstrate the limitless potential of technology and the opportunities it presents.

Additionally, she announced the implementation of a specialised programme dubbed, “Quench and Connect,” where MTN volunteers would drill digital boreholes in schools facing water crises, including Academy of Christ the King.

“We hope these boreholes will alleviate the burden on the school and allow students to focus on their studies,” he said.

Mr Erasmus Mensah-Ackon, the Chief Executive Officer of Duapa Workspace, a tech company that facilitated the programme, schooled the students on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He encouraged students to take advantage of the ICT space and pursue courses in this area to become self-employed even before leaving school.

He warned them against the emergence of a mobile money fraud that was sweeping through the country.

Explaining the mucus operandi of the fraudsters, he said, the criminals have resorted to sending texts to phones of victims claiming they have won a lottery, or their accounts have been credited with some money.

The fraudsters, he said, would proceed to call the mobile money user, claiming that he/she works for the telecommunication company and that their outfits have noticed an attempt to defraud the said user.

“Based on this, the targeted victim is advised to proceed to a nearby mobile money vendor to get the scam attempts blocked. At the mobile money vendor, the fraudster requests to speak with the operator victim’s phone.

“On the blind side of the victim, the fraudster authorises a cash transfer from vendor’s account to his. After the payment, the mobile money vendor asks the victim for the payment, only to realise they have both been defrauded.”

He therefore urged vendors to ensure that they took money before initiating any money transfer and cautioned victims against sharing their pin codes.

GNA

