We are implementing initiatives to ensure inclusive education-Minister

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, June 12, GNA – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, says the government is implementing policies and initiatives to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Dr Adutwum said the government was updating Ghana’s education curriculum to meet the demands of the 21st century, emphasizing critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital literacy.

“We are expanding and modernizing our Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes to equip students with the technical skills required in various industries,” he said.

The Minister said this in Accra at the opening ceremony of the Africa Regional Conference on Education and Skills Development on the theme, “Unlocking Africa’s Youth Potential for Socio-economic Transformation.”

The conference was organized by the ESDEV Foundation Africa in collaboration with Accra Technical University (ATU).

It brought together policymakers, educators, industry leaders, and young aspiring professionals to engage in meaningful dialogue, share best practices, and forge partnerships that will drive the future of education and skills development in Africa.

The conference’s objectives include, finding solutions to the challenges of unemployment and skills development for employability and entrepreneurship facing Africa’s youth population.

The theme, the Minister stated, resonated with the aspirations and future of Ghana and the continent, adding that Africa’s youth were not just the leaders of tomorrow but the dynamic force of today, poised to drive the nations towards greater socio-economic development and global competitiveness.

“In Ghana, we have long recognized that the key to sustainable development lies in empowering our youth through quality education and robust skills development programs. It is essential that we provide our young people with not only the knowledge but also the practical skills needed to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy,” he said.

He called for effective collaborations with industry, civil society, and international organizations to enhance the relevance and impact of the country’s educational programmes to be fit for purpose.

Encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth, the Minister stressed, would foster job creation and economic growth and called on development partners to provide valuable support and resources to complement government efforts.

Prof. Francis Owusu-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer, ESDEV Foundation Africa, said TVET was not merely an alternative educational pathway but a crucial vehicle for empowering the youth with entrepreneurial skills and practical knowledge required for sustainable development.

“By advocating for and investing in TVET, we aim to unlock the potential of young Africans, reducing unemployment rates and fostering a culture of self-reliance and entrepreneurship,” he said.

He said the Foundation would continue to deepen its collaboration with Technical Universities in Ghana and across Africa through its flagship projects, ‘Innovate 4 Employment’ and ‘Innovate Launch’, unveiled in South Africa and Nigeria.

The initiative, he stressed, was designed to empower student entrepreneurs by providing the resources, mentorship, and support necessary to transform innovative ideas into successful start-ups.

The programme will begin in Ghana with our Technical Universities in August 2024, and will target students with a passion for entrepreneurship and TVET, offering them a structured pathway to develop, refine, and launch their business ventures.

Prof Amevi Acakpovi, Acting Vice Chancellor, ATU, said the University had made significant strides in advancing TVET education and promoting entrepreneurial spirit among the students.

He said the institution had successfully launched a new Bachelor of Technology and Masters programmes, and established robust partnerships with industry leaders to provide hands-on training and cooperative education opportunities.

These initiatives, he stated, had laid a strong foundation for the students to develop the skills and competencies needed to excel in the modern workforce.

GNA

