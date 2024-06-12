Iceland issues new quota allowing 128 whales to be killed

Copenhagen, Jun. 12, (dpa/GNA) – A total of 128 fin whales may be captured in the sea around Iceland this hunting season, according to a quota announced by Iceland’s Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries on Tuesday.

The fisheries minister Bjarkey Olsen Gunnarsdóttir told reporters after a Cabinet meeting that the decision to grant whaling licences did not necessarily reflect her opinion or that of her party, the Left-Green Movement. However, she had to abide by laws and regulations.

Iceland is one of the few countries where whales can still be hunted.

Last year, the Icelandic government temporarily suspended whaling shortly before the start of the hunting season due to concerns about the hunt’s compatibility with animal welfare standards.

Two months later the ban on whaling was lifted but with stricter requirements for hunting equipment and the supervision of the practice.

Gunnarsdóttir said those requirements would also apply to this hunting season. GNA

