Voter transfer progressing smoothly in Tamale

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, June 06, GNA – The voter transfer exercise and replacement of voter cards being carried out by the Electoral Commission (EC) are progressing smoothly in the Tamale Metropolis.

Chief Inspector Kwame Asante of the Ghana Police Service, who is in-charge of Security at Tamale Metro EC office, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the exercise, which began last Thursday, had been very peaceful and without any incident among the political parties or the registered voters in the area.

Mr Bismark Nteh, Tamale Metro Director of EC, said there were some internet service challenges at the initial stages but that has been resolved.

He said so far, more than 400 voters had transferred their votes in the area.

GNA

