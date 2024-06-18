Vivo Energy Ghana launches safety day and pledges goal zero 

Accra, June 18, GNA-Vivo Energy Ghana, the Shell Licensee, has successfully launched Safety Day 2024 at its head office in Cantonment, Accra.

Safety Day, a cherished tradition of the business, underscores the company’s commitment to Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Quality (HSSEQ) practices while celebrating its safety achievements and milestones.

“With a vision of becoming the leading and most respected energy business in Africa, we remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of our employees, partners, customers and communities. The focus for this year’s Safety Day is on our HSSEQ Management System (MS), an integral part of our commitment to achieving Goal Zero- no harm to people and minimising our impact on the environment”.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Kader Maiga, emphasised the company’s collaboration with regulatory bodies like the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ghana Standard Authority (GSA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) to ensure compliance with procedures, standards, environmental sustainability, and industry best practices.

“I wish to throw more light on our Goal Zero Days (4,900 days/over 13 years) – the number of days without a recordable incident in our operations as a company. We could only achieve this with the help of our employees, third-party contractors, site attendants, customers and regulatory bodies by complying with our safety procedures, standards, and regulations”, he said.

The CEO/Industry coordinator of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC), Dr Riverson Oppong, commended Vivo Energy Ghana for its proactive approach to safety, noting, “It is heartening to see a company that prioritises the well-being of its employees and partners.

AOMC is proud to partner with Vivo Energy Ghana and all its members in the relentless pursuit of Goal Zero through collaborative efforts to achieve a future where safety and sustainability are the cornerstones of every operation within the downstream petroleum industry.”

Representing Vivo Energy Ghana Transporters, the CEO of S. O. Frimpong Transport Limited, Randy Frimpong, in his goodwill message applauded the leadership and management of Vivo Energy Ghana for their dedication to a proper way of doing business which is a safer alternative.

“We are happy to say that all transporters of Vivo Energy Ghana, through the adaptation of its HSSEQ Management System (MS), are now professional companies and we are also able to share knowledge and best practices with others in the industry,” he said.

“Vivo Energy Ghana pledges to integrate safety into every aspect of its operations and commits to staying informed and adhering to safety protocols to safeguard its colleagues, families and communities. Together we will achieve Goal Zero and set a benchmark for others to follow”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

