Two-day Sports Expo to herald Homowo Marathon 

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 20, GNA – The third edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon will be preceded by a two-day sports expo.

The expo is aimed at sports businesses under one umbrella to exhibit their products to over 2000 participants who would be picking up their running vests for the competition.

The second edition of the expo, dubbed “Accra Sports Expo,” scheduled for August 1–2, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, is expected to attract exhibitors, including sponsors, federations, associations, individuals, and other stakeholders.

Competing athletes would also have the opportunity to pick their running vests and race numbers ahead of the competition.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s marathon, Mr. Henri Senyo Penni – General Manager of Medivents Consult – organisers of the race and expo said the expo provides a platform for sports businesses to exhibit their products, and create new networks and business connections.

“The platform will provide the latest insights on the latest movements in the sports industry from the main players. This would certainly shape and navigate brands and business strategies.



“Businesses and individuals would have the opportunity to network with heroes of the game and hear testimonials, advice, and experiences to clearly curate their own based on their learnings,” he said.



“We want to ensure fairness on the day of the race, and it is important for all competing athletes to be there to learn more information about the races in all categories.



“It is a way of fostering cooperation between sponsors and athletes, so they can get to know all the prizes that are at stake during the race,” he said.



Meanwhile, registration is currently ongoing for individuals and organisations who intend to compete in 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and a wheelchair race for the physically challenged.



The main race day, fixed for Saturday, August 3, 2024, will start at Accra Sports Stadium and end at the Trust Sports Emporium, with some enticing prizes announced for winners.

