NCCE encourages Ghanaians to sustain the environment by planting trees 

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), June 20, GNA – Mr Justice Yaw Ennin, Western Regional Director for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has encouraged Ghanaians to participate in the tree planting exercise initiated by the government to sustain the environment.

That, he said, was the only way to help restore the vast forest reserves and farm lands destroyed by the activities of illegal miners.

Mr Annin gave the advice in Tarkwa when he launched the annual NCCE Citizenship Week for Basic Schools in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

He said, “We are fast depleting our environment, this is the fourth year since the Government launched the Green Ghana Day programme, I am told every year they plant 10 million tree seedlings of various species, so am expecting 40 million trees. I am, therefore appealing to our children to embrace this laudable exercise to restore the country’s forest.”

The main theme for the week-long programme was “Together we can build Ghana,” and a sub theme for the school children was “Children let’s build Ghana.”

Mr Ennin explained that each year, the Commission dedicated to remind pupils of their right and responsibilities as citizens, and the role they play in building the country because the future depends on them.

He also educated the pupils to ensure their parents lived in peace with others as the country prepared for the 2024 polls, importance of peaceful election and the negative consequences of violence.

Mr Peter Dyaka, Municipal NCCE Director for Tarkwa Nsuaem, added that the week-long activity covered thirty-one Basic Schools both public and private schools.

Some of the schools his office visited were the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa Basic School, Roman Catholic Basic School, Melody International School, New Excellence Basic School, Golden Age School Complex, Gogo Memorial Basic School, New Atuabo Community School among others.

He said, “The message we carried across the various schools was the responsibilities of children in building Ghana because nation building required the efforts of everybody, both the elderly and the young ones.”

