TUDEC fetes 32,000 families with 950 cattle   

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, June 21, GNA – TUDEC Development Centre has slaughtered and shared 950 cattle to 32,000 families across the country to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, the feast of sacrifice for Muslims.

The bags of meat were shared nationwide, especially at 63 different locations in Wa, Kumasi, Tamale, Cape Coast, Koforidua, Accra, Takoradi, and Akosombo.

Ms Sukran Kaya, a Volunteer with TUDEC, said the celebration with the usual act of love was important, hence it was necessary to slaughter and share bags of meat to people from all walks of life in their homes, workplaces, at the churches and the mosques, among others.

“Putting people first, which is the motto of TUDEC, is something the organisation takes seriously. It believes in sharing so everyone can have a piece of the pie.

“The gesture is a motivation from Allah to share with the needy and put a smile on their faces. Nothing can be bigger than helping the needy,” she said.

The main objective of the gesture, Ms Kaya said was to build a bridge between those who were capable of helping and those who needed help, adding: “We will keep sharing the goodness with the people of Ghana and across the globe”.

Ms Faila Ibrahim, a 35-year-old single mother of four and a food hawker, who benefited from the exercise said: “TUDEC always thinks about us the needy ones. It’s been a long time since my children and I chewed meat, so today is our day. We will prepare a nice meat light soup with fufu”.

Mr Fred Acheampong, a 61-year-old auto mechanic, after receiving bags of meat said: “Now we barely buy meat because it’s very expensive, so this one from TUDEC will make my wife and children so happy today.

“I really love rice balls, so I will let my wife prepare groundnut soup first with some of the meat. Thanks to TUDEC, thanks to all their donor partners. We are hoping for a similar gesture next year,” he added.

The exercise was organised in collaboration with Time-to-help; a non-governmental organisation based in Germany and the Netherlands.

TUDEC was established as a non-governmental organisation for scientific, cultural, charitable and educational purposes.

GNA

