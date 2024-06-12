Tourism Authority, Beyond the Return Secretariat plant 500 trees at Pan-African Village

By Alice Tettey

Cape Coast, June 12, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in partnership with the Beyond the Return Secretariat and the Asebu Traditional Council, have planted over 500 economically valuable trees at the Pan African Village at Asebu in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

The Pan-African Village serves as a haven for diasporans desiring to rediscover their heritage, settle, and contribute to the progress of Africa and Ghana.

The Beyond the Return Secretariat, an initiative by the Government of Ghana, is aimed at engaging diasporans to boost tourism and to encourage the repatriation of Africans and Ghanaians from the diaspora to foster social and economic ties and investments in Africa, particularly in Ghana.

The tree planting initiative is part of a nationwide campaign to plant over ten million tree seedlings encompassing various species, with plans to nurture them to maturity.

This proactive effort is geared towards conserving the country’s forest cover, protecting the environment, and mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change.

During his address, Mr Charles Kwaku Buabin, the Regional Director of the Authority, extended his appreciation to the traditional leaders present for their invaluable contributions towards the preservation of the environment.

He said trees played a vital role in combating climate change, regulating atmospheric temperature and providing natural resources.

The move, Mr Buabin emphasised, was important to protect and expand Ghana’s forest reserves.

Nana Oweredu, the Dabeahen of the Asebu Traditional Area, representing Okatakyi (Prof) Amenfi VII, President of the Asebu Traditional Council, expressed gratitude for the establishment of the Pan-African Village.

However, he raised concerns about the activities of illegal miners and other individuals jeopardising the planted trees and called on the Environmental Protection Agency and the Forestry Commission to impose appropriate sanctions on those caught destroying vegetation.

He emphasised that the trees would help mitigate the adverse effects of global warming and erosion at the Pan-African Village site.

Nana Gye Nyame, the President of the Pan-African Village and Rabbi Kohain Halevi, the Convener of the Diaspora Coalition, emphasised the symbolic significance of trees in representing the fertility of the Earth goddess, known as ‘Asaase Efua’ by the Akans.

They expressed delight in the tree planting exercise and pledged to ensure the proper care of the newly planted trees and promote the need for afforestation.

Ms Annabelle Mackenzie, a Director at the Beyond the Return Secretariat, underscored the importance of the tree planting initiative, stressing it did not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Pan-African Village but also supported the government’s tree planting endeavour for greener Ghana.

The exercise, she indicated was part of Beyond Return’s corporate social responsibility towards the nation.

