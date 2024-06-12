National Road Safety Authority engages tyre dealers’ association in Ashanti

Kumasi, June 12, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Office of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), has engaged the executives of the Ashanti Regional Home Used Tyre Dealers Association on registration processes for importers of road safety equipment.

The discussions focused on the registration of importers and service providers per regulations LI 2468, 2022, proper tyre maintenance, tyre quality standards, as well as enforcing tyre protocols in Ghana per regulations 62 of LI 2180, 2012.

Among resolutions made during the meeting were: intensified education and awareness, joint campaigns on tyre safety, workshops for dealers and consumers, monitoring tyre quality, and ensuring adherence to safety standards.

Mr. Kwasi Agyenim Boateng, Regional Head, NRSA, who took the participants through the registration processes, said it was unlawful to provide road transport services or transport-related services without being registered by the Authority.

He said the law relates to all entities providing road transport services, whether in private or public sector organisations, and the goal was to improve road safety and quality transport services.

He explained that the regulated entities targeted by the law included commercial transport operators, transport units and departments of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), transport related service providers, road safety related NGOs, and importers of road safety equipment.

“The Authority’s overriding interest is to ensure that organisations that put themselves out to serve the public in the road transport sector have the competency for the regulated service,” Mr Boateng noted.

The Authority, he said, had the duty to protect the public from harm and that it starts from identifying who was providing what service from which location and with what knowledge.

Mr Boateng, therefore, encouraged the executives to further engage their members on the outcome of the meeting, reminding them that they would need business registration documents, business operating permit and confirmation of franchise where applicable, for their registration with the NRSA.

GNA

