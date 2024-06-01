Three former officers support Ankaful Main Prison 

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, June 1, GNA – Three former officers of the Ankaful Main Prison have donated a array of items to assist in caring for the inmates.

Ex-Lance Corporal Joseph Adams, ex-Sergeant Stephen Jojo Ampah, and ex- Senior Chief Officer Samuel Asiedu Akoto donated fridges, medical sterilizer and supplies, as well as medication to help in the upkeep of inmates.

Others are kickstand karaoke speakers and second-hand clothing worth hundreds of Ghana Cedis.

Previously, the group renovated some offices at the Main Prison Camp and provided equipment to match the expected standards.

Ex-Lance Corporal Adams, who led the team, said the challenges faced by the Service compelled them to give back to the institution that had nurtured them over the years.

“We once served here with dedication to both God and our nation, striving to perform to the best of our abilities,” he said.

“The Service has supported us, and it is our duty to reciprocate the kindness shown to us. We hold the Service in high regard and will continue to offer our genuine support whenever needed.”

Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) Dr Arron Agbo, Overseer of the facility, commended the group for their generosity and asked for more assistance.

He emphasised that the obstacles in service delivery notwithstanding, they remained committed to their duty of ensuring the secure custody, well-being, transformation, and reintegration of inmates.

He said their role was crucial in the nation’s Criminal Justice System, significantly contributing to overall public safety.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

