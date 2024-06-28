Tema MCE assures to bring to justice perpetrators of Kplejoo festival deaths 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, June 28, GNA – Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive and head of the District Security Council, has given the assurance that anyone found culpable in the recent Kplejoo festival shootings and killings would be brought to justice.

Mr. Ashitey, delivering a sessional address at a general assembly meeting, said:

“I wish to assure Hon. Assembly Members, Families, Corporate Tema, and the General Public that no one would be shielded.”

He indicated that, except for the recent incident during the final day of the celebration of the Kplejoo festival between the youth of Tema Newtown embarking on a street procession and officers of the Eastern Naval Command, the security issues in the metropolis were good.

“I regrettably state that in the ensuing fracas between the youth and some Navy officers, two civilians lost their lives. May I seize this opportunity once again on behalf of the government and the Assembly to apologise to the Tema Traditional Council, the bereaved families, and Tema Newtown for the lives lost.

“Kindly accept our sympathies,” he stated.

He said initially, the Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC), through the Ghana Police Service in conjunction with the Ghana Armed Forces, launched thorough investigations to ascertain the circumstances leading to the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The MCE added, however, that, due to the sensitive nature of the issue and to ensure absolutely fair and impartial investigations, the Regional Security Council took up the matter, noting that in due course the report would be out for the necessary recommendations to be implemented.

He stressed and assured the bereaved that anyone found culpable in the investigations would be brought to justice.

Touching on other security issues, he indicated that MESEC would continue to implement strategies to ensure that residents and the business community operate peacefully.

Mr. Ashitey called for the cooperation of the citizenry, noting that the security services cannot operate effectively without their support. “I wish to call on all and sundry to collaborate with the security agencies with necessary and relevant information to enable them to clamp down on crime and its related social vices in the metropolis.”

He said the increased support from MESEC and the Traditional Council has contributed immensely to the relative peace in the metropolis, stressing that despite the multi-ethnic characteristics of the area, there is absolute peace, which paves the way for meaningful development and initiatives.

He, however, indicated that in the meantime, isolated incidents of robbery and other life-threatening cases were being given the required attention by the appropriate security agencies.

The Tema MCE announced that MESEC has resolved to evict dwellers of notorious slums such as Bangkok, Deks School’s behind, Tuobodom, and Community 5000, among others, which pose security threats to residents of the metropolis.

Touching on the upcoming general elections, he said he, as the chair of MESEC, would do everything humanly possible to ensure that Tema remained peaceful before, during, and after the elections.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

