Students urged to protect the environment 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu, GNA

Dzodze (V/R), June 1, GNA – Mr Prosper Kofi Afealete, the Ketu North Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on students, being the future leaders, to safeguard the environment and protect it from further degradation.

He said the negative acts that put lives of people and animals at risk must cease.

Mr Afealete made the call during the 2024 Citizenship Week celebration with the students of Penyi Anglican Junior High School in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

He said activities such as deforestation, bush burning, indiscriminate disposal of waste without segregation, and open defecation negatively affected the environment and contributed to the depletion of the ozone layer.

The Municipal Director said the consequences of degradation, which increased poverty, famine, species loss, and extreme weather extreme must stop.

Madam Mary Awoye, the Chief Field Officer, NCCE, advised the students to develop positive attitudes and contribute their quota to the development of their communities.

She bemoaned unhygienic practices, indiscriminate defecation and improper use of chemicals for farming.

Mr Christopher Eric Dzikunu, the Headmaster of the School, commended the NCCE for the engagement and pledged the school’s support for other activities of the Commission.

The Citizenship Week is an annual programme to empower the children to be responsible and adopt good Ghanaian values.

GNA

