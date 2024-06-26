Striking doctors at Oncology directorate of KATH return to work

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah

Kumasi June 26, GNA – Striking doctors at the Oncology Directorate of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, have returned to work.

This followed a meeting held between the doctors and the management of the hospital under the auspices of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) and the Ashanti Regional Division of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).

The doctors laid down their tools on Monday June 24, 2024, in protest of the delays in the repair and restoration of a LINAC machine required for the treatment of cancer patients at the directorate.

They said the absence of the machine was affecting healthcare delivery at the directorate and resulting in the death of cancer patients.

However, the hospital’s management expressed disappointment over the actions of the doctors and said the doctors were aware of all the process management had gone through to acquire a water phantom machine required to calibrate the LINAC machine and bring it to good condition.

The management said it had completed all the arrangements and released the amount of $ 109,000.00 to purchase the water phantom machine and is waiting for delivery from the supplier.

