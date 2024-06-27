STMA holds ninth assembly meeting  

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, June 27, GNA – Mr Abdul Mumin-Issah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), says the Assembly internally generated an amount of more than GHS13.3 million as of December 2023.

This is compared to a budgeted revenue of more than GHS17.5 million for the period under review.

Also, Government grants comprising DACF, MPs and PWD amounted to over GHS3.2 million, representing 44.57% of GHS7.3 million estimated for the period.

The Assembly received funds from donor partners amounting to GHS13.1 million, which represented 102.55 per cent of the budgeted GHS12.8 million.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive, who announced this at the 19th assembly meeting in Sekondi, said management would continue to intensify efforts at enhancing revenue generation for the Assembly to enable it to meet the developmental needs of the people.

Meanwhile, the Assembly would remain committed to making available the necessary logistical support to the security agencies to enable them to discharge their duties in a professional manner.

“The Assembly will continue to work hard to ensure that individuals and businesses go about their daily activities in a safe and secure environment.”

Mr Mumin-Issah said STMA, through the Metro Agriculture Director was sensitizing stakeholders on registration processes for the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs and urged them to extend the information to farmers in their respective communities.

He said, so far, 100 farmers had been registered.

The MCE said desilting drains which had been allocated to various contractors was ongoing in the various communities marked as high-risk flood-prone areas to ensure a cleaner, safer and more resilient environment for the residents.

The MCE said the second phase of the E-Tankas initiative would focus on community watch, where community members could download the application to lodge complaints.

The Assembly has so far realized GH₵25,000.00 from the E-Tankas initiative.

He announced the progress of Work on Axim Road, Shippers Council Road, De-graft Johnson Road, Harbour Road, Sekondi Road and Adiembra Road, ” work on these roads has been ongoing since August 15, 2022. As of the end of February 2024, contractors had been on site for 18 months representing 75 per cent of time spent on site.”

He said the PTC Interchange project had remained suspended for some time now with Sino-hydro, the main contractor for the project vacating the project site since January 2023.

The Sekondi-Takoradi Market and Transport Infrastructure Project, which involved the Redevelopment of the Sekondi market into an ultramodern market, Construction of an automated multi-storey car park in Takoradi (Beach Road taxi station),

Redevelopment of the Eburufom Market and Main Spain (Amanful Electoral Area), Construction of a Haulage Terminal at Sofokrom and Bus Terminal at Nkroful junction had secured a Transactional Advisor to conduct a full feasibility and selection of a suitable private investor to develop the project.

In recognition of the untapped potential of recycling non-biodegradable materials like plastic, as a sustainable livelihood option for the teeming unemployed youth in the Metropolis, the Twins- Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project established and equipped a plastic recycling workshop at the TCSPP Skills and Entrepreneurship Training Centre at STMA Depot, in Sekondi, MCE added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

