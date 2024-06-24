STAR-Ghana Foundation, partners to hold CSO Forum

Accra, June 24, GNA – STAR-Ghana Foundation (SGF) and its partners will hold the Civil Society Forum 2024 on the 25th and 26th of June 2024 in Accra.

The forum, on the theme: “Civil Society at an Inflection Point: Strategizing for Increased Legitimacy, Effectiveness, and Sustainability,” is the 2nd edition.

It will enable participants to deliberate on three sub-themes: ensuring legitimacy with constituents and stakeholders, achieving effectiveness as organizations, and ensuring sustainable operations, revenues, and impacts.

The forum serves as a common platform for civil society organizations (CSOs) in Ghana to deliberate and reflect on their work as facilitators of good governance and inclusive development.

It was birthed after several rounds of inclusive consultations involving a diverse array of CSOs operating in Ghana and provides a space and mechanism to facilitate collective and inclusive actions towards the effectiveness, legitimacy, and sustainability of the civic sector and its organizations.

The maiden edition was hosted by STAR-Ghana Foundation in March 2022 on the theme: “Reflections on the Conceptual and Developmental Issues of CSOs in Ghana and the Sustainability Challenge.”

Participants recommended the institutionalization of the Forum and engagements with the Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) Secretariat on the way forward around CSO regulatory frameworks.

This year’s forum will address key issues confronting CSOs in Ghana, such as the need to diversify funding sources amid dwindling external funding and building the capacities of CSOs to effectively leverage emerging forms of citizen mobilization and civic activism, among others.

It will serve as a collective reflection process about the future of civil society in Ghana while exploring the challenges confronting civil society (as a sector and as organizations) during a time of unprecedented and widely underestimated global change.

The forum will contribute to the national debate by setting the scene, describing key changes, and strategizing ways in which civil society might respond to these changes.

Mr Alhaji Ibrahim-Tanko Amidu, Executive Director, STAR-Ghana Foundation; Mr Charles Abugre, Development Economist, Charles Abani, United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ghana; Clara Osei-Boateng, Governance Advisor, Foreign

Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), among others, will speak at the Forum.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

