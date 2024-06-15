RTU apologizes for fielding unregistered players in GPL match

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 15, GNA – Real Tamale United (RTU) FC have rendered an unqualified apology to all Ghanaian football fans for fielding unregistered players in their outstanding fixture against Dreams last Wednesday.



RTU, in their 8-1 loss against Dreams FC, fielded players who were not registered in an unimaginable turn of events that has marred the reputation of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has since commenced an investigation into matters arising from the match with RTU given a deadline to present their defence.

RTU, in a statement, revealed that they have responded to the charges by the GFA, but they are pleading for mercy and sympathy.

“Upon sober reflection of events at Dawu in our outstanding fixture against Dreams on June 12, 2024, management of RTU solemnly rendered an unqualified apology to the GFA, our supporters, and the general public over the misconduct of the club.

“We have since responded to the charges from the GFA on the use of unregistered players to honour our match in Dawu.

“The above action was never deliberate and was never intended to ridicule our beautiful game. The club has gone through some difficult moments this year, a situation that is culminating in our exit from the Premier League.

“The club, however, courts for mercy and sympathy from the general public and the GFA as we strive to reorganise and create a team that all of us will be proud of. We express our regret again and say that this will never happen again. The club is sorry,” the statement said.

RTU is set to face Great Olympics in their last game of the season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 16, 2024.



