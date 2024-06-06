Race for survival blown wide open after Great Olympics, Dreams FC stalemate

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 5, GNA – Accra Great Olympics were held to a goalless draw by Dreams FC in an outstanding matchweek 27 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.



Great Olympics with the point move level on points with Karela United, who have 40 points, while Dreams move 12th on the Ghana Premier League table with 42 points.



The Great Olympics result mean Bofoakwa Tano have been relegated despite two games to end the season, while Real Tamale United have a slim chance of maintaining Premier League status.



Great Olympics, during their encounter with Dreams FC, had countless opportunities to clinch all three points but were wasteful on numerous occasions.



Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi, who had an excellent game, made some heroic saves to deny Great Olympics all three points at the end of regulation time.



The Dreams shot stopper made over five crucial saves to deny Great Olympics, who were desperately in search of all three points to boost their survival hopes..



This beautifully sets up Great Olympics’ crucial encounter against Accra Hearts of Oak in the ‘Mantse’ derby on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, with only one point separating both teams.

