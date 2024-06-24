PURC secures GH¢98,059.67 utility adjustment for Duayaw Nkwanta Presbyterian Midwifery College

By Benjamin Akoto

Duayaw Nkwanta (A/R), June 24, GNA – The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) office in the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions has passed utility adjustment of GH¢98,059.67 for the Duayaw Nkwanta Presbyterian Nursing and Midwifery College, in the Tano North Municipality.

The College filed a complaint with the PURC regarding over billing of GH¢124,705.70 by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo).

Following its complaint procedures and engaging with both NEDCo and the College, the PURC determined that an adjustment was necessary, resulting in a revised bill of GH¢26,679.65 for the College.

In an interview with the media at Duayaw Nkwanta, Mr. Daniel Attah Osei, Accountant of the College, explained that the bill issued in January 2024 was for a hostel facility constructed in 2020.

However, they believed the amount captured on the bill was excessive for that facility, therefore decided to seek for resolution through the PURC.

In a related interview, Mr Patrick Antwi, the Regional Manager for the three regions said during the complaint resolution process, it was discovered that the bill submitted to the College, although accumulated, contained irregularities that required correction.

He indicated that both parties have now agreed on the revised bill of GH¢26,679.65, for the College to pay.

Mr. Antwi highlighted that the Commission’s role extended beyond tariff adjustments but also addressed challenges faced by customers in utilizing utility services and the utility companies.

He urged customers to pay their bills promptly to ensure utility companies had the necessary resources to provide them with high-quality services.

He as well urged customers to avoid illegal connections, as they result in financial losses for utility companies and encouraged citizens to follow the proper procedures when seeking services from NEDCo and the Ghana Water Company to prevent any unauthorized third-party influences.

Madam Joyce Ohene, Principal of the College, praised the efforts of the PURC and encouraged both institutions and the public facing challenges with their electricity and water bills to seek assistance from the PURC rather than resorting to unlawful actions.

